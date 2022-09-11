 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Open Thread

Football is BACK!

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re officially here, so let’s make it a good one.

Bolt up, baby! We’ll see you all on the other side!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...