Filed under: Latest News Los Angeles Chargers News NFL News Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Open Thread Football is BACK! By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Sep 11, 2022, 1:20pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports We’re officially here, so let’s make it a good one. Bolt up, baby! We’ll see you all on the other side! More From Bolts From The Blue Chargers Week 1 Inactives: J.C. Jackson, Donald Parham out Chargers vs Raiders. ‘The Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours’ at 4:30 pm PT on YouTube Raiders vs. Chargers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more Chargers activate Kemon Hall, Richard Rodgers off practice squad for week one BFTB Roundtable: Week 1 score predictions NFL Week 1 Predictions and Odds: Flacco, Mayfield get their chance at revenge against former teams Loading comments...
Loading comments...