Chargers Week 1 Inactives: J.C. Jackson, Donald Parham out

Here’s the week 1 inactives list for the Chargers. Nobody surprising on the list but here it is.

#Chargers’ inactives vs. Raiders:

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

DT Breiden Fehoko

RB Isaiah Spiller

CB Kemon Hall

OL Brenden Jaimes

QB Easton Stick — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 11, 2022

J.C. Jackson and Donald Parham are obviously the big names here. Head coach Brandon Staley tried to make it seem like there was a chance Jackson could play but it looks like that wasn’t the case.

Rookie Isaiah Spiller is a healthy scratch in his first game, likely thanks to the Sony Michel signing.

Breiden Fehoko and Brenden Jaimes are also healthy depth scratches across the offensive and defensive lines. They likely weren’t going to play much if at all anyway.

Easton Stick will likely be on this list 17 times this season so get used to seeing QB3 inactive on gameday.

It’s unfortunate that Jackson and Parham are out but I think this team is in a good enough spot and has good enough supporting cast to overcome these two guys being out to get the W today.