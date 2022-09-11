Raiders vs. Chargers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s finally here. The wait is over.

The Los Angeles Chargers 2022 regular season kickoff is just a few days away. The Chargers are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Los Angeles, in a rematch of the epic overtime showdown from Week 18 last season.

Los Angeles Chargers games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Bolts, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

We have all been waiting and reading all the hype from this offseason with the additions to the defense, the familiarity with the playbook unlocking more of the offense, and almost all the big names making it to the season opener healthy.

This is a really great start to the season with all the emotion from losing in overtime and failing to make the playoffs against this Raider team, not to mention the decades of rivalry.

So strap in for a fun start to the 2022 season.

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders(0-0)

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Silver and Black Pride

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app