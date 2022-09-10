Chargers activate Kemon Hall, Richard Rodgers off practice squad for week one

Ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders, the Chargers have activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers. The moves come following the news that both J.C. Jackson and Donald Parham are officially doubtful to play on Sunday.

Without Jackson, the Chargers will likely be forced to play one of their two rookies a bit more than planned. That will likely be Ja’Sir Taylor while Hall is expected to rotate in, as well.

Rodgers figures to play a minimal role while Gerald Everett and Tre’ McKitty are expected to receive the lion’s share of the snaps at tight end. The former Packers and Eagles tight end was signed to the Chargers practice squad on September 5th.

While the activation of Hall puts the reality of Jackson playing on Sunday in doubt, Staley made it clear that his top corner’s availability could come all the way down to kickoff. If that’s the case, everyone needs to keep their fingers crossed until then.