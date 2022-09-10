BFTB Roundtable: Week 1 score predictions

It’s week one, baby. It’s also that time again for our weekly picks from our guys.

As of Friday, the Chargers are 3.5-point favorites over the Raiders according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Does that breed enough confidence in all of us to make it a clean sweep for the Chargers over Las Vegas?

Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: The Chargers may be forced to face Davante Adams without the aid of J.C. Jackson. If that’s the case, I think this game will be a bit closer than fans would like. However, the Chargers have the edge against both Las Vegas’ offensive line and secondary. I like their odds when those battles are in their favor.

I think this is a big game for Justin Herbert who will continue his spectacular play against the Raiders from their last game. I predict him to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. It’s a division game, after all. These normally don’t come and go without any drama.

Final Score: Chargers 27-20

Matthew Stanley: I think the Chargers are able to win this game. The Raiders are dealing with a new coaching staff and a very suspect offensive line. The Chargers meanwhile have the same staff and scheme while adding a a bunch of weapons on defense and evolving the offense to a new level.

The Raiders won’t be a pushover though, especially if JC Jackson is unable to go on Sunday. Their offense outside of the offensive line does have a lot of weapons and they have a very formidable pass rushing duo of their own in Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.

Ultimately though, I feel like the Chargers get their revenge for week 18 last season and come away with the win.

Final Score: Chargers 31 - 24

Garrett Sisti: I think Davante Adams is going to go off. Reuniting with Carr, I think Josh McDaniels is really going to showcase Adams in this offense. Austin Ekeler gets a TD on the ground, Mike Williams gets a deep TD and Gerald Everett gets a red zone touchdown. The Chargers are going to get up early, the Raiders will mount a comeback, but ultimately the Chargers will pull this one off.

Final Score: Chargers 27-24

