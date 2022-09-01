Chargers sign 14 players to practice squad

The Chargers announced 14 additions to their 16-player practice squad on Wednesday. Plenty of fan favorites returned to Los Angeles while others weren’t immediately added back or are still weighing their options elsewhere.

As of right now, it’s also expected that running back Larry Rountree will be added to the group following the signing of veteran Sony Michel.

For now, here is your official Chargers practice squad.

OL Zack Bailey

Bailey has inside-outside experience which has always earned plus marks with this club. However, he’s still circling the drain at the bottom of his position group. Foster Sarell (below) is likely the more important stash as a developmental tackle.

WR Michael Bandy

The preseason MVP for the Chargers surprisingly returns after many speculated he could have gone elsewhere to earn a shot at an active roster or, at least, some more money. However, it seems like his lack of size is still being viewed as a rather large shortcoming at his position.

DT Christian Covington

Covington lost a roster spot to Breiden Fehoko during the preseason but he chose to sign to the practice squad with the expectation that he will be an immediate game day activation come week one. Knowing this coaching staff, Covington will be relied upon to be a part of a heavy rotation along the interior of the defensive line.

DL Joe Gaziano

This was a surprise. Many expected Gaziano to end up signing elsewhere for a better shot at playing and/or more money but the former UDFA chose to return to L.A. and be a part of a defense that’s expected to be special in 2022.

CB Kemon Hall

A veteran who will likely be called upon at some point this season to replace the first defensive back to get inured. Hall has been solid enough in spot duty and was certainly worth keeping around.

CB Michael Jacquet

Jaquet was signed just ahead of the team’s preseason finale. He has starting experience in his resume and has great size at 6’2 and 200 pounds.

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

Kampmoyer had himself a decent preseason and I’m not surprised the former college teammate of Justin Herbert has been kept around. While there was some uncertainty surrounding Donald Parham’s lingering hamstring injury, Kampmoyer almost had a shot of landing on the initial 53. However, Parham returned to practice on Wednesday so Kampmoyer inevitably was sent to the PS.

EDGE Carlo Kemp

Kemp was one of the biggest surprises from this preseason. I actually thought there was a chance that he was kept on the initial 53 but the coaching staff felt the need for more bodies elsewhere. Still, despite being on the PS, Kemp is still the team’s fourth edge rusher who will likely see some game day activations this season.

SAF Raheem Layne

Layne saw some praise from coaches and fellow teammates sparingly throughout the preseason and training camp. Layne and Mark Webb (below) were likely kept to help reinforce a shallow safety room.

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

Maddox-Williams didn’t draw any really negative attention to himself throughout the preseason which is a good thing for a undrafted rookie. He’s likely being groomed to be a future special teams contributor.

WR Jason Moore Jr.

Moore has been a consistent practice squad player since initially joining the team several years ago. He’s beloved in the receiver room and he’ll likely be kept around until he, himself, decides to move on.

WR Joe Reed

Reed is once again placed on the practice squad as he continues to develop into an NFL wide receiver. He had a big touchdown during the preseason which tells us he’s making progress to some degree, but his time as an active roster player is still a year or two away.

OT Foster Sarell

Sarell still possesses ideal physical traits that will keep him prioritized as a preferred stash on the practice squad. He still is a year or two away from being a serviceable lineman on the active roster, however. I’m curious if the team sees him as a developmental swing tackle to replace Norton whenever the time comes for him and the team to go their separate ways.

SAF Mark Webb Jr.

Webb was a surprise cut ahead of Tuesday’s deadline mainly due to the perceived hype the coaching staff had for him since early in training camp.