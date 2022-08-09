Chargers sign All-USFL C/G Cameron Hunt

Even at the halfway point of training camp, the Chargers continue to look for ways to elevate level of talent on their roster.

On Monday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bolts are signing offensive lineman Cameron Hunt. In a corresponding move, the team is waiving rookie UDFA offensive tackle Andrew Trainer.

Hunt most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL who are coming off a victory in the league’s first championship game. As for his NFL experience, Hunt initially signed with the Broncos following the 2017 NFL draft where he went undrafted. He has also spent time with the Raiders.

Hunt played his collegiate football at the University of Oregon. He and Justin Herbert crossed paths with the Ducks for just one season when the former was a senior and the latter was a freshman. The 6’4, 305-pound Hunt became the first true freshman to start for the Ducks in 16 years during the 2013 campaign before going on to start 43 total games in his career.

Upon completing his final season for Oregon, Hunt was named the team’s recipient of the Ed Moshofsky Trophy, given to the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman while also taking home the Pancake Club Award, given to the offensive lineman who records the most pancakes during the season.