Chargers Daily Links: Training Camp Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers are back on the field today for their 11th session of camp. Position battles and other question marks around the roster are continuing to come into focus as the days tick on. Individual players are beginning to capitalize on their hard work thus far just in time for the team’s first preseason exhibition this Saturday. Here’s to keeping the momentum going strong.

As always, feel free to use this post as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

Listen to what Joey Bosa had to say to the media following Sunday’s scrimmage (Chargers.com)

Five takeaways from the halfway point of Chargers training camp (Chargers.com)

Brandon Staley was extremely pleased with the team’s intrasquad scrimmage (Chargers Wire)

Has Brandon Staley fueled a hype train for Joshua Kelley? (Bolt Beat)

Bill Barnwell ranked the Achilles Heels of 14 Super Bowl hopefuls (ESPN+)

Mekhi Becton could miss significant time for the Jets with a new injury (ESPN)

The Dolphins are open to trading some of their backup wide receivers (CBS Sports)

51 takeaways from NFL training camps thus far (NFL.com)

Washington is not worried about Carson Wentz’s reported accuracy issues (NFL.com)

The Patriots’ offense has been struggling recently in training camp (Pro Football Talk)