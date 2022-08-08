 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Lightning Round Podcast #280: Intrasquad Scrimmage

By Garrett Sisti
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie and Garrett attended the Chargers intrasquad scrimmage and they’ve got a lot of takeaways. Here is the Lightning Round Podcast recapping that scrimmage:

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...