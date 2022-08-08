Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Yesterday’s intrasquad scrimmage came and went without anything catastrophic happening. That’s fantastic news no matter how you want to look at it.

The offense looked crisp. The defense and it’s group of stars made their presence felt early and often. It was a successful practice from top to bottom which is exactly what the team wanted as they passed the halfway point of training camp. As of Monday, 10 practice sessions are down with nine left to go.

The season will be here before we know it.

To kick off the week, let’s just use this as a place to discuss all of the happenings from yesterday’s events, along with anything else that may be on your minds.

