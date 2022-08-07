 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Training Camp: Best tweets from intrasquad scrimmage practice

It’s time for a fan favorite, the intrasquad scrimmage practice.

By Matthew Stanley
NFL: AUG 06 Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the most anticipated Training Camp practices went down for the Los Angeles Chargers tonight, the intrasquad scrimmage practice.

The team continues to be very cautious with any injuries and is continuing to rest people if there are any lingering bumps and bruises. Donald Parham is apparently also sitting out with his upper leg still wrapped, which seems like kind of a good sign that it might just be a hamstring or something minor. Fingers crossed.

With the team and Derwin’s camp still ironing out the language of the contract, supposedly about injuries, the hold-in continues.

A true player’s coach. Staley wants everyone to feel involved. He wants this team to feel like a family, and he doesn’t just preach it, he leads by example.

Cycling a lot of fast, young names through gunner to find the right solution.

It’ll be good for Everett to have a bounce back day after his last few days.

They have repeatedly said that they’re cycling both Pipkins and Storm Norton at RT and it looks like it’s Pipkins with the nod tonight.

This was a great practice for the fans and good news for the whole team. No injuries from anything I saw and really good looks and work from both the offense and the defense.

