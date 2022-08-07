Chargers Training Camp: Best tweets from intrasquad scrimmage practice

One of the most anticipated Training Camp practices went down for the Los Angeles Chargers tonight, the intrasquad scrimmage practice.

No pads for Nick Niemann it looks like. Tranquill, Webb, Van Noy sitting out too. I'm sure same for McKitty but couldn't find him. — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 7, 2022

The team continues to be very cautious with any injuries and is continuing to rest people if there are any lingering bumps and bruises. Donald Parham is apparently also sitting out with his upper leg still wrapped, which seems like kind of a good sign that it might just be a hamstring or something minor. Fingers crossed.

Derwin James not practicing tonight. #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 8, 2022

With the team and Derwin’s camp still ironing out the language of the contract, supposedly about injuries, the hold-in continues.

Just watched Brandon Staley walk up and down the stretch lines, dapping up all 90 chargers players. Don’t ever recall seeing McCoy or Lynn do that. Eye contact, a fist bump and a couple quick words - and the players seem to eat it up. Interesting. — The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) August 8, 2022

A true player’s coach. Staley wants everyone to feel involved. He wants this team to feel like a family, and he doesn’t just preach it, he leads by example.

Kemon Hall, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, Woods and Leonard rotating gunner to open ST portion of practice. Bandy, Carter and Callahan rotating at PR. — The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) August 8, 2022

Cycling a lot of fast, young names through gunner to find the right solution.

Gerald Everett with a quick catch and some YAC for a five yard gain on the first play of the scrimmage. — The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) August 8, 2022

It’ll be good for Everett to have a bounce back day after his last few days.

Trey Pipkins gets the nod at right tackle with the first string offense to start the Chargers scrimmage. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 8, 2022

They have repeatedly said that they’re cycling both Pipkins and Storm Norton at RT and it looks like it’s Pipkins with the nod tonight.

New set of downs. Ekeler gets stuffed on first down, Palmer picks up 12 on second down with a quick out. Joshua Kelley clanks a short pass from Herbert on the ensuing first down. — The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) August 8, 2022

Zion just won’t be moved, even with a hand in his chest pic.twitter.com/sWf90IAx4n — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Nasir Adderely comes down & hits Joshua Kelley. Good read pic.twitter.com/TyIPaGxWSO — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Justin Herbert completes to Keenan Allen on third and long but couldn’t convert.



Much to the dismay of the fans, Brandon Staley does not keep the offense on the field on fourth down. Dustin Hopkins makes the short field goal. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 8, 2022

Chase Daniel throws a strike to Deandre Carter for a first down on an over route. Carter goes low to dig it out. Nice play. — The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) August 8, 2022

DeAndre Carter with 3 catches already with the 2s — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Nothing deep yet, but Chargers QB Justin Herbert has looked really sharp so far in the scrimmage. Ball placement is excellent. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 8, 2022

Zander Horvath sighting with the first team. Got a dump off pass and put his shoulder down for a nice little gain — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Through two possessions the reception count for the first team WR:



Mike Williams: 4

Joshua Palmer: 4

Keenan: 1



Have yet to see Guyton get a single snap with the 1’s. — The Lightning Round Podcast (@Lightning_Round) August 8, 2022

Easton Stick drops it in the basket. Isaiah Spiller with the real nice grab pic.twitter.com/YHR59kSaga — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Khalil Mack has been a menace so far during the Chargers scrimmage. So fast. So violent. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 8, 2022

Justin Herbert to DeAndre Carter to the goal line. Austin Ekeler gets the TD right after pic.twitter.com/tSPZGFXnfQ — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Trevon Bradford with big TD catch downfield from Chase Daniel — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Beautiful blitz pickup by rookie Zion Johnson. He’s a wall pic.twitter.com/UMyGRpyDR5 — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) August 8, 2022

Wow. Great play from Chargers safety Nasir Adderley in the red zone, flying into the backfield to stop Austin Ekeler.



He continues his great camp. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) August 8, 2022

Touchdown Chargers!!! Gerald Everett with the nice catch! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4d8XT4HPxU — Jason Delgado (@JasonDelgado78) August 8, 2022

Herbert with a big run!!!⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DNBjP8mj1j — Jason Delgado (@JasonDelgado78) August 8, 2022

This was a great practice for the fans and good news for the whole team. No injuries from anything I saw and really good looks and work from both the offense and the defense.