Celebrity Chargers fan Mario Lopez didn’t mince words when asked about the worst fan base

We don’t normally partake in this type of news but that’s usually because there aren’t a ton of celebrity Chargers fans that spend a good amount of time in the spotlight.

As I was scrolling through my Twitter feed to keep up to date with what was going on at the team’s Friday practice, I came across a tweet from Barstool Sports where they posed the question, “Who is the the worst group of fans?” to noted celebrity Chargers fan, Mario Lopez.

In his answer, Lopez didn’t need to hesitate before pointing at a fellow AFC West rival:

“Raider fans are the worst group of fans. It’s because I’m a Chargers fan out there. That’s some west coast stuff. Raiders had to move out of L.A. because they were bringing the real estate down. And the crime was getting too high. So that’s why they’re in Vegas now. No love for the Raiders.”

This shouldn’t be a surprise in the slightest, in my opinion. We’ve all had our fair share of experiences in regards to Raiders fans. Do any of you remember when the Chargers came out and put a hard limit on two beers per person during just the first half when the Raiders came to town? I think that tells us everything we need to know on how the actual team feels about hosting their fans.

So, did Lopez hit this on the head or would you offer up another fan base? Let me know in the comments below!

For the entire short of Lopez’s answer, check out the video below: