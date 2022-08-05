J.C. Jackson on playing behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack: ‘I’ve never had a pass rush like that’

The Chargers’ biggest offseason signing took the podium for the first time in training camp following Friday’s practice. He was understandably hit with a flurry of questions, ranging from his duties in New England compared to Los Angeles, his practice battles with Mike Williams, and which cornerbacks he idolized the most growing up.

I transcribed the highlights below so let’s just jump right in.

On how different his responsibilities are under Brandon Staley compared to his time in New England:

“Football is all about just having fun. Having fun and playing good football. It’s the same thing, man. I just play ball.”

On what it’s like to play with a pass rush that includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:

“I’ve never played with a pass rush like that. I mean, we’re going to see what that looks like this year. I’m so excited to have those two guys. I’m ready. I’m very excited.”

On what it’s like battling with Mike Williams during practice:

“Mike is a big, aggressive receiver. He plays in the boundary, I play in the boundary. It’s fun going up against him every day. We’re competing. I’m making him better. He making me better. I enjoy it.”

On how he would describe himself as a player on the field:

“I’m very quiet. I can turn it up a notch if I have to but I’m more of a quiet guy.”

On how excited he is for Derwin James to return to the field:

“Derwin is a great football player. We’ve known each other since we were kids. I can’t wait to get him out here on the field. I know he’s dealing with other things but I can’t control that. I can’t wait to have him out here.”

On his impression of Justin Herbert now that he’s practicing against him:

“He hasn’t really thrown to my side. I don’t know if he’s afraid or what, but Herbert hasn’t thrown to my side yet. He barely throws to my side, but Herbert is a great, great guy. I love practicing against him and I cannot wait to see what he does this year.”

On what he’s seen from Asante Samuel Jr. thus far in training camp:

“He’s got a big future ahead of him. He’s young. I love being around Asante. Sometimes he asks me for tips questions, and as an older guy I love to motivate and help the young guys as much as I can. But Asante, he’s going to be good. Look out for him.”

On if he feels like more of a spotlight is on him this season after being a big-time free agent signing:

“Um, not really. It’s not no pressure. I don’t feel any pressure. I just feel more excited. Excited to be a part of this team.”

On cornerbacks he grew up watching: