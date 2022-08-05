Chargers Training Camp: Best tweets from Day 9

The Chargers were back on the practice field Friday but the session unfortunately didn’t include full pads like we all initially were told by the team prior to the kickoff of training camp. If anything, it likely means Brandon Staley is playing it safe ahead of the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday.

Not a bad idea in the slightest.

While the lack of thumping and bumping likely means less excitement during today’s session, there’s still plenty to see.

First off, let’s get through a quick injury update. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Mark Webb, tight end Tre’ McKitty, and wide receiver Jason Moore were all sidelined along with Drue Tranquill still hasn’t returned to the field since leaving it a week ago.

Also not practicing: Kyle Van Noy, Drue Tranquill, Mark Webb, Tre’ McKitty, Jason Moore https://t.co/HRLsceii0G — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 5, 2022

It looks like some of the younger guards are getting some work in across the line. Jamaree Salyer and Brenden Jaimes are both being developed to be rock-solid backups along the interior so it’s a good thing to see either getting reps at both the left and the right guard spots.

Some flip flop today: Jamaree Salyer at RG, Brenden Jaimes at LG. — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 5, 2022

Just a friendly reminder from The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that the term “outside linebacker” is not used within Brandon Staley’s defense. Doesn’t matter what the body type is, if you’re on the edge rushing the passer for him, you’re an edge rusher. You won’t see the distinction on the team’s official roster page, but that’s what they’re called on the field.

Edge rushers, not outside linebackers pic.twitter.com/NTbEkrtSwg — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 5, 2022

Josh Palmer seems to be pushing Jalen Guyton for more snaps with the first team, but no one on the roster will be fast enough to take away Guyton’s role as the best threat to take the top off opposing defenses.

Jalen Guyton: Still fast pic.twitter.com/yY2ENDBYOM — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 5, 2022

Inside linebackers will be the defense’s weakest position this season. The addition of Van Noy and Troy Reeder have helped raise the floor this offseason but the ceiling remains murky after Kyzir White left for the Eagles in free agency.

Close up look at the ILBs working with position coach Michael Wilhoite pic.twitter.com/OQLCO64jV6 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 5, 2022

Tyler Schoon, one of the hosts for the Guilty As Charged Podcast, listened to the people and I respect him getting to work on filming more of the trenches.

I've been tasked with taking more linemen videos. So, here's a thing: pic.twitter.com/FeoliakB1p — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 5, 2022

We haven’t seen many videos of DeAndre Carter working as a return guy so this is a nice change of pace.

DeAndre Carter fields the KOR pic.twitter.com/4zWr3vg3iA — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 5, 2022

Keenan Allen finished with six touchdowns in 2021. That was the fourth time in five years he has ended a season with that exact amount. If Mike Williams somehow commands more coverage, this may be a big year for Allen to remind the NFL he’s a bonafide WR1.