 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers Training Camp: Best tweets from Day 9

What’s got the internet buzzing about the Chargers today?

By Matthew Stanley
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers were back on the practice field Friday but the session unfortunately didn’t include full pads like we all initially were told by the team prior to the kickoff of training camp. If anything, it likely means Brandon Staley is playing it safe ahead of the team’s intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday.

Not a bad idea in the slightest.

While the lack of thumping and bumping likely means less excitement during today’s session, there’s still plenty to see.

First off, let’s get through a quick injury update. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Mark Webb, tight end Tre’ McKitty, and wide receiver Jason Moore were all sidelined along with Drue Tranquill still hasn’t returned to the field since leaving it a week ago.

It looks like some of the younger guards are getting some work in across the line. Jamaree Salyer and Brenden Jaimes are both being developed to be rock-solid backups along the interior so it’s a good thing to see either getting reps at both the left and the right guard spots.

Just a friendly reminder from The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that the term “outside linebacker” is not used within Brandon Staley’s defense. Doesn’t matter what the body type is, if you’re on the edge rushing the passer for him, you’re an edge rusher. You won’t see the distinction on the team’s official roster page, but that’s what they’re called on the field.

Josh Palmer seems to be pushing Jalen Guyton for more snaps with the first team, but no one on the roster will be fast enough to take away Guyton’s role as the best threat to take the top off opposing defenses.

Inside linebackers will be the defense’s weakest position this season. The addition of Van Noy and Troy Reeder have helped raise the floor this offseason but the ceiling remains murky after Kyzir White left for the Eagles in free agency.

Tyler Schoon, one of the hosts for the Guilty As Charged Podcast, listened to the people and I respect him getting to work on filming more of the trenches.

We haven’t seen many videos of DeAndre Carter working as a return guy so this is a nice change of pace.

Keenan Allen finished with six touchdowns in 2021. That was the fourth time in five years he has ended a season with that exact amount. If Mike Williams somehow commands more coverage, this may be a big year for Allen to remind the NFL he’s a bonafide WR1.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...