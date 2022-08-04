2022 Hall of Fame Game Jaguars vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, and more

Football is officially back!

Tonight, the Raiders and the Jaguars will take part in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game which is to be played in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Of course, we all know that Canton is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Just heads up for those who may be new here. Don’t expect the highest quality of football tonight. This is basically going to be a bunch of third-stringers playing in their first game action of the year. Don’t expect offenses tp look crips and prepare yourself to see a lot of names running around the field that you’ve probably never heard of.

But hey, it’s football, baby.

Here’s all the details you’ll need to tune in to tonight’s game:

How To Watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game

Game: Jaguars vs. Raiders

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Stream: FuboTV

Odds: Raiders (-2.5)