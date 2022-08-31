Chargers sign RB Sony Michel

As we expected, the Chargers are signing former Patriots and Rams running back Sony Michel following reports of him flying in to Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Michel now joins a backfield that kept four bodies on the team’s initial 53-man. With this news, it’s likely the team waives 2021 fifth-rounder Larry Rountree to make room for the veteran.

The #Chargers are signing RB Sony Michel, per sources. Another back in the fold for a loaded offense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2022

As of now, it’s tough not to imagine this move having something to do with Isaiah Spiller’s readiness to see the field as a rookie. It seemed as though he had the inside track to the backup job early in preseason prior to sustaining an ankle injury against the Cowboys. This move now likely means Spiller will be brought along slowly with the backfield expected to be dominated by Austin Ekeler and Michel.

A year ago for the Rams, Michel ran for 845 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught another score through the air while playing alongside Cam Akers. That level of production is obviously a huge upgrade over what the likes of Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, and Rountree were able to put up a season ago.

This is a smart move that should elevate the floor of the Chargers’ rushing attack this upcoming season.