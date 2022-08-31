Chargers expected to bring back DT Christian Covington to the practice squad

After being part of the Chargers’ final cuts on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport (via his agent David Canter) is reporting that defensive tackle Chrisitian Covington is expected to return to the team’s practice squad.

The #Chargers are expected to bring back DE Christian Covington on their practice squad when those are announced today, per @davidcanter & @Nessmugrabi. Will likely be a game-day activation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

Covington lost out on a roster spot amongst the team’s initial 53 as Brandon Staley and his staff likely believed Breiden Fehoko was not going to make it through waivers if given that chance.

The veteran is still expected to be a key role player amongst the team’s interior and will almost certainly be a game day activation candidate every week that he remains on the practice squad.

In 2021, Covington started three games while playing in 16 total contests. He finished the season with a career-high 52 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.

After acquiring Sebastian Joseph-Day. Austin Johnson, and Morgan Fox during the offseason, the Chargers seemingly flipped the talent level of this position group on it’s head from the 2021 unit. Covington being forced to the practice squad should be viewed as a great thing as it means their top talent is just that much better.