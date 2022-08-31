Chargers visiting with FA RB Sony Michel

Chargers fans woke up to some unexpected free agent news on Wednesday morning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bolts are flying in former Patriots and Rams running back Sony Michel for a meeting which very could lead to a deal by the end of the day. Michel spent the 2022 preseason with the Dolphins but was a surprise cut on Tuesday, although he was expected to fight for snaps in a group that also included Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, and Salvin Ahmed.

While with the Patriots, Michel totaled 2,292 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns across 28 total starts. Last year in L.A., Michel ran for 845 yards and four touchdowns to go with 128 receiving yards and another score.

Current RB2 Josh Kelley rightfully earned that role during the preseason, but Michel would be an immediate upgrade in both experience and production. This move would also allow rookie Isaiah Spiller to come along slowly without needing to fight against high expectations in year one.