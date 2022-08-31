Chargers Daily Links: Practice squad wishlist

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the initial 53 now in the rearview, it’s time to look forward to the team’s practice squad.

For this morning’s discussion, let’s talk about the players we’d like to see back with the Bolts as part of their 16-player group.

Right away, edge rushers Jamal Davis II and Carlo Kemp need to be back, especially after the team kept just three players at the position. One out-of-house player I’d like to see the Bolts land is running back Tyler Goodson who had a decent preseason with the Packers. Running backs coach Derrick Foster coached him at Iowa and he’d be an excellent synergistic relationship to have around the room.

Those are a few of the names I’m keeping an eye on. Let me know who your guys are in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

