The Lightning Round Podcast #287: Instant Reaction - Chargers 2022 53-Man Roster

The Chargers released their 53-man roster:

Garrett and Jamie talk about where the team made the right calls in some particular position groups and some reasoning about other groups some might find questionable. They talk about players who got cut that deserved a spot but also some guys who might still stay with the Chargers on their practice squad. To wrap it up, they talk about where the team has depth, where they could upgrade and some players who got cut that might be good fits for the Chargers.