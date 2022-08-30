Chargers cut roster down to 53

The Chargers just announced all of their cuts inside 10 minutes until the 1:00 p.m. PT deadline on Tuesday afternoon.
Here are all of the hopefuls who failed to make the initial 53-man roster:
- OL Zack Bailey
- WR Michael Bandy
- WR Trevon Bradford
- DL Andrew Brown
- RB Leddie Brown
- LB Cole Christiansen
- EDGE Jamal Davis II
- S Ben DeLuca
- EDGE Emeke Egbule
- DL Joe Gaziano
- CB Kemon Hall
- OL Ryan Hunter
- CB Michael Jaquet
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- EDGE Carlo Kemp
- TE Erik Krommenhoek
- S Raheem Layne
- LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
- RB Kevin Marks Jr.
- WR Jason Moore Jr.
- FB Gabe Nabers
- WR Joe Reed
- OT Foster Sarell
- CB Brandon Sebastian
- S Mark Webb
Aside from Webb being amongst final cut, I can’t say there are any surprises here. Webb fell out of favor quickly with the coaching staff after sustaining another injury that caused him to miss a lengthy amount of time. Another interesting note is that the team is only keeping three players at edge rusher with Chris RumphII being the only depth at the position currently on the roster.
Overall, what do you think of the final round of cuts? Who was waived that you believe should have been kept? Let us know in the comments below.
Loading comments...