Chargers cut roster down to 53

The Chargers just announced all of their cuts inside 10 minutes until the 1:00 p.m. PT deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are all of the hopefuls who failed to make the initial 53-man roster:

OL Zack Bailey

WR Michael Bandy

WR Trevon Bradford

DL Andrew Brown

RB Leddie Brown

LB Cole Christiansen

EDGE Jamal Davis II

S Ben DeLuca

EDGE Emeke Egbule

DL Joe Gaziano

CB Kemon Hall

OL Ryan Hunter

CB Michael Jaquet

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

EDGE Carlo Kemp

TE Erik Krommenhoek

S Raheem Layne

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

RB Kevin Marks Jr.

WR Jason Moore Jr.

FB Gabe Nabers

WR Joe Reed

OT Foster Sarell

CB Brandon Sebastian

S Mark Webb

Aside from Webb being amongst final cut, I can’t say there are any surprises here. Webb fell out of favor quickly with the coaching staff after sustaining another injury that caused him to miss a lengthy amount of time. Another interesting note is that the team is only keeping three players at edge rusher with Chris RumphII being the only depth at the position currently on the roster.

Overall, what do you think of the final round of cuts? Who was waived that you believe should have been kept? Let us know in the comments below.