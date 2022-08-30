Austin Ekeler returns to host second season of Yahoo fantasy football series

During the 2021 season, Chargers starting running back and fantasy football darling Austin Ekeler debuted a new weekly series with Yahoo Sports called “Ekeler’s Edge” where he discussed all of his thoughts regarding his own fantasy prospects for that given week while also sharing his own start/sit advice for other players around the league based on his own personal experience playing either with or against him.

The show was a very unique look inside the mind of a professional football player who also actually cared about fantasy, unlike the majority of his peers. That alone makes the show incredibly refreshing from a fan standpoint.

Luckily for fans of season one, another season is obviously happening and it actually began filming on Monday.

Per a press release from Yahoo Sports, the first episode of the year is debuting on September 7th and will run through the season with 18 one-hour episodes guided by Ekeler and a guest host.

Dropping some fantasy advice on this week's episode of Ekeler's Edge



The full episode with @lizloza_ff and this week's guest @dawson_knox is out now on @yahoosports

Last season, Ekeler spoke with a plethora of current and past NFL players, along with celebrity fantasy football fans like Rainn Wilson and Joel McHale.

This season will include much more of the same aspects you loved from season one, but expect the show to grow and progress the same way Ekeler did through his first few years in the NFL.

The best is yet to come, you could say.