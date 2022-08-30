Chargers Daily Links: Final Cuts Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today, all 32 clubs must trim their rosters down to 53 players by the 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. We already know some of the names of players that reportedly plan to be released, which you can read here, but there’s still plenty more to go. Some decisions will certainly be harder than others and the staff isn’t making it any easier by keeping extra bodies at positions that certainly do not need them.

Let’s have a day, shall we? Feel free to use this post to discuss everything that happens throughout today’s chaos.

And now for today’s links.

