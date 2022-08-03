Four Bolts held out of practice on Wednesday

From the start of camp, Derwin James was the most notable Charger to not be practicing as he continues his quest for a massive extension. This past Saturday, linebacker Drue Tranquill was held out due to an undisclosed injury in which we later came to find out was an injury to his groin. He has yet to practice since, including Wednesday’s session.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, four other Chargers have joined Tranquill on the sideline for Wednesday’s session. The group includes cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, tight end Tre’ McKitty, wide receiver Jason Moore, and safety Mark Webb.

Brandon Staley says all four will be day-to-day.

Also not practicing: Tevaughn Campbell, Tre’ McKitty, Drue Tranquill, Jason Moore, Mark Webb https://t.co/UNvy4Kk5rV — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 3, 2022

Of those four names, Webb is probably the one that stands out the most. Through the first week of camp, he’s drawn quite a bit of praise from his teammates. After dealing with a nagging injury that cost him most of his rookie campaign, Webb looks to be on track to be a key reserve for this Chargers defense.

McKitty would be my second notable name to point to as the 2021 third-round pick is expected to take a leap forward in 2022 for a team that believes he has the chance to be the whole package as a tight end in the NFL.