Chargers Training Camp: Best tweets from Day 7

There wasn’t a ton to say about the Chargers’ seventh practice of training camp so the tweets were a bit slim today. Regardless, let’s take a look at what the internet had to off is on this beautiful Wednesday.

Day 7. Not in full pads today. Just shells. pic.twitter.com/KQ7wS9f9E8 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 3, 2022

This will be the fourth practice in a row that Tranquill has sat out due to a groin injury he sustained last week. Brandon Staley has always been extremely cautious with his players and injuries that occur during training camp so this doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. If Tranquill ends up being sidelined this entire week, then maybe it’ll be time to worry.

LB Drue Tranquill (groin) also out again. https://t.co/Yh5bZaWFXO — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) August 3, 2022

Four other players joined Tranquill on the sidelines Wednesday. They were cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, tight end Tre’ McKitty, wide receiver Jason Moore, and safety Mark Webb.

Also not practicing: Tevaughn Campbell, Tre’ McKitty, Drue Tranquill, Jason Moore, Mark Webb https://t.co/UNvy4Kk5rV — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 3, 2022

It looks like tight end Donald Parham had himself a day. In this video posted by the Chargers, Parham is seen catching a pair of touchdowns during their 7-on-7 session.

After practice, tight end Gerald Everett had a pretty good comparison for Parham when he’s running around on the field:

#Chargers TE Gerald Everett on Donald Parham: “He’s like Lebron playing tight end.” — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) August 3, 2022

DeAndre Carter, mainly known for his prowess in the return game, has had one of the best two-day stretches for any pass-catcher. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, he’s caught four touchdowns in practice.

DeAndre Carter is showing out early on during 7-on-7s. Two touchdown grabs during red zone work. #Chargers — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) August 3, 2022

Like he did during OTAs earlier this offseason, Brandon Staley had more praise for Nasir Adderley who continues to come into his own and become the player we all expected him be when the team drafted him in the second round back in 2019.

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley said safety Nasir Adderley has continued to show up and flash in training camp. Nas has had multiple interceptions and PBU’s this week. — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) August 3, 2022

This last one doesn’t have any insight in it other than a good laugh. Chargers social media team continues to be the best in the league.