Chargers Daily Links: Training Camp Day 7 Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s another beautiful day for the team to get better with their seventh practice session of training camp. As always, use this post to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds.

Let’s have a great one today!

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from day six of camp (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen is feeling young heading into his 10th year (Chargers Wire)

Who are the biggest winners from week one of training camp? (Bolt Beat)

Observations from the team’s sixth training camp practice (Charger Report)

The greatest NFL defenders in history (ESPN)

The Dolphins will lose their 2023 first-round pick following an investigation into tampering accusations involving Tom Brady (ESPN)

The Cardinals are extending offensive tackle DJ Humphries (CBS Sports)

Three running backs set for a breakout year in 2022 (NFL.com)

Reggie Wayne is making a huge impact with Colts as their wide receivers coach (Pro Football Talk)

The latest training camp buzz from around the NFL (Bleacher Report)