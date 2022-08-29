Chargers 2022 Cuts Tracker: DT Christian Covington among latest cuts reported

NFL teams must trim their roster all the way down to 53 by 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday. With that deadline a little under 24 hours from now, reports of cuts will slowly start to trickle out from now until then.

Stay here as we update this thread with all the latest reports as they come.

Tuesday Pre-Deadline Cut Reports

This one may seem like a surprise due to his veteran status and experience, but Covington wasn’t all that impactful during a preseason where plenty of depth players got the chance to impress. Former UDFA Breiden Fehoko was much more noticeable through three preseason games and he no doubt earned the roster spot over Covington.

The #Chargers are releasing veteran DT Christian Covington, per source. A bit of a surprise — Covington has been a starter in the league and should have immediate interest. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

This is a tough reality a lot of us knew was coming. It was nice to be hopefuly for Bandy staying in Los Angeles but his success this preseason likely pushes him somewhere else for better money.

The #Chargers are waiving WR Michael Bandy, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The room got too crowded following an offseason where the Chargers signed three new bodies. Gaziano could land on the practice squad but I feel he’s got a good shot of landing somewhere else.

Los Angeles Chargers cutting Joe Gaziano, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

Monday Cut Reports

The Chargers have reportedly cut wide receiver Travon Bradford. He’s the first player to be cut following the team’s preseason finale.

The #Chargers have released WR Trevon Bradford, per sources. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 29, 2022

Another name being reported as a cut ahead of Tuesday’s deadline is defensive lineman Andrew Brown. With a revamped defensive interior, this was always going to be a tough position group to crack this season.

The #Chargers plan to release DE Andrew Brown, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 29, 2022

Emeke Egbule, a former draft pick under Anthony Lynn, is expected to be released. He tried to make the transition to edge rusher but never quite got over the hump of being a roster hopeful.

The #Chargers plan to release LB Emeke Egbule, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 29, 2022

Sage Surratt’s time with the Chargers was short-lived. He’s been waived/injured.