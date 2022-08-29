 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers 2022 Cuts Tracker: DT Christian Covington among latest cuts reported

Which Bolts will end up making the cut?

By Michael Peterson
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NFL teams must trim their roster all the way down to 53 by 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday. With that deadline a little under 24 hours from now, reports of cuts will slowly start to trickle out from now until then.

Stay here as we update this thread with all the latest reports as they come.

Tuesday Pre-Deadline Cut Reports

This one may seem like a surprise due to his veteran status and experience, but Covington wasn’t all that impactful during a preseason where plenty of depth players got the chance to impress. Former UDFA Breiden Fehoko was much more noticeable through three preseason games and he no doubt earned the roster spot over Covington.

This is a tough reality a lot of us knew was coming. It was nice to be hopefuly for Bandy staying in Los Angeles but his success this preseason likely pushes him somewhere else for better money.

The room got too crowded following an offseason where the Chargers signed three new bodies. Gaziano could land on the practice squad but I feel he’s got a good shot of landing somewhere else.

Monday Cut Reports

The Chargers have reportedly cut wide receiver Travon Bradford. He’s the first player to be cut following the team’s preseason finale.

Another name being reported as a cut ahead of Tuesday’s deadline is defensive lineman Andrew Brown. With a revamped defensive interior, this was always going to be a tough position group to crack this season.

Emeke Egbule, a former draft pick under Anthony Lynn, is expected to be released. He tried to make the transition to edge rusher but never quite got over the hump of being a roster hopeful.

Sage Surratt’s time with the Chargers was short-lived. He’s been waived/injured.

