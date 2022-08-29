 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers 2022 Cuts Tracker

Which Bolts will end up making the cut?

By Michael Peterson
NFL teams must trim their roster all the way down to 53 by 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday. With that deadline a little under 24 hours from now, reports of cuts will slowly start to trickle out from now until then.

Stay here as we update this thread with all the latest reports as they come.

The Chargers have reportedly cut wide receiver Travon Bradford. He’s the first player to be cut following the team’s preseason finale.

