Chargers land league-high 8 players on 2022 NFL Top 100

The 2022 NFL Top 100 finally came to a conclusion as the final 20 players were revealed in order on Sunday evening. The final group of players were kicked off with first-year Charger J.C. Jackson and finished with Tom Brady, your number one-overall player heading into this new season.

The Chargers had a league-high eight players on the list and seven total amongst the top 60. The 2022 Bolts now join the Seahawks as the only two teams to ever place at least seven players amongst the top 60.

After this, it’s easy to see why the hype is almost out of control surrounding this team. But the fans surely don’t mind it, do they?

With eight players to get to, let’s roll right into it, shall we?

20. CB J.C. Jackson

Jackson is the highest-ranked Charger in just his first season with the team. The former Patriot has leads the NFL since 2018 with 25 total interceptions, including an astounding 17 over the past two campaigns. The Chargers secondary totaled just seven a year ago, which was a big reason for going out and giving Jackson the bag in free agency.

30. EDGE Joey Bosa

Despite a slow start to the season which was his first playing from a two-point stance, Bosa still finished with double-digit sacks. However, playing from a further point from the line of scrimmage led him to recording a career-low five tackles for loss. That was quite the drop from 15 a year ago. Now in his second year within Staley’s defense, along with Khalil Mack on the other side causing problems, Bosa is projected to push for a career year.

35. WR Keenan Allen

I believe this is the highest Allen has ever placed on the NFL Top 100 and I won’t argue that he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a walking 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards. Even with the emergence of Mike Williams last year, Allen’s production shouldn’t take a big enough hit where he’s not going for his annual stat line. He could always improve on his touchdowns, but you can’t hate on anything he else he brings to this offense.

Allen went for a career-high 106 receptions a year ago. He also posted respectable 1,138 yards and six scores.

40. QB Justin Herbert

Herbert rightfully saw his standing among his peers rise from a year ago after he became one of just two quarterbacks to throw for over 5,000 yards in 2021. His 38 passing touchdowns were also one of the highest totals, but unfortunately so were his 15 interceptions.

We all saw the drops and bad decisions by his pass-catchers at times, so we know his year could have been even better. With a legitimate defense now having his back, many believe Herbert can take this team to a whole other level in 2022.

43. S Derwin James

James recorded a career-high 118 tackles with seven tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions. He’s the quarterback of this defense and the runaway leader of what should be one of the best units in the NFL. Staley and his staff hope to keep James closer to the line of scrimmage throughout the season where they can maximize his disruptiveness. As long as the youngsters in the safety room are to the task on the back end, James should have yet another phenomenal season for the Chargers.

46. RB Austin Ekeler

Is #46 too low for a guy who just ended the 2021 season tied for the league-high in touchdowns with 20? Ekeler posted over 1,500 yards from scrimmage but had an unusual amount of drops throughout the season. Regression likely tells us that both his touchdown total and drops should see some reduction but even so, another big year is in store for the team’s RB1.

60. C Corey Linsley

When you’re the best player at your position in the entire league, #60 seems way, WAY too low. A former All-Pro and the highest-rated center on the NFL Top 100, Linsley can only do his job to the best of his ability and leave the rest of the popularity contest to his peers. It’s what comes with the territory of being a hog molly. Game recognizes game at the end of the day as Linsley was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.

73. OT Rashawn Slater

It took Slater one year to make both the NFL Top 100 and an All-Pro team (second team). That’s quite the feat for a player so young at a position that’s one of the most difficult, and important, in the league. Heading into his second year, the offensive line should be even better with the addition of rookie guard Zion Johnson. As the entire unit improves, so should come an increase in praise and accolades for the individuals.