Chargers Daily Links: Which cut candidate could surprise, land on final 53?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With final cuts set to take place on Tuesday, let’s talk about some guys who may surprise us all and land with the team’s initial 53.

One guy I certainly did not expect to make the final 53, but should have a strong chance now due to injuries, is tight end Hunter Kampmoyer.

The former Oregon Duck and collegiate teammate of Justin Herbert has a real chance of being kept through final cuts due to the slow rehabilitation of Donald Parham who hasn’t been a steady participant for the Chargers since early in training camp. While his injuries have yet to be deemed severe in anyway, the way the team is remaining cautious with Parham suggests he still isn’t near returning to the field and that likely warrants the idea that he won’t be ready to for week one against the Raiders.

If the Chargers feel so inclined to reinforce the position group out the gate, Kampmoyer would be the easy selection to stick around a bit longer. Also considering his familiarity with Herbert and who knows how he could flourish catching passes from his old friend, Herbie.

That’s my pick as of now. Let me know if you have a different player in mind in the comments below, and don’t forget to tell me why you like their chances to stick, as well!

And now for today’s links.

Check out the top photos from the team’s preseason finale (Chargers.com)

Studs and duds from the Chargers’ preseason finale (Chargers Wire)

Brandon Staley has plenty of tough decisions to make ahead of Tuesday’s deadline (Charger Report)

Giants fans are still yearning for Justin Herbert (Bolt Beat)

Brian Robinson was shot several times on Sunday but injuries are considered non-life threatening (ESPN)

Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt leave thew Steelers preseason win on Sunday (ESPN)

Winners and losers from preseason week three (CBS Sports)

The Bills released punter Matt Araiza (NFL.com)

Takeaways from preseason week three (Bleacher Report)

Tyrod Taylor should be fine after injury during preseason game (Pro Football Talk)