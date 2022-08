The Chargers lose the preseason finale to the New Orleans Saints. The guys break down the important storylines from the Chargers offense, defense and special teams. They talk about all the players fighting for roster spots in the final game and who made a case for themselves and who didn’t do enough to earn a spot. Then they wrap it up by revisiting their 53-man predictions and make their final call before cuts.

