Chargers vs. Saints Preseason Week 3: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The Chargers are in New Orleans this evening to face the Saints in a preseason final between two squad still vying for a win in the month of August. Even less players will see the field this week compared to the previous two outings which means all the roster hopefuls sitting on the bubble will get as many opportunities as they can handle to make one final impression.

It remains to be seen if the Saints will play any starters — Jameis Winston was quoted saying he would play if he was allowed to — but we can probably assume they won’t digging as deep into their barrel as the Chargers will be.

Will a player on the bubble seize a roster spot out of nowhere? Can someone surprise enough to earn himself a job where there wasn’t a shot at one prior to tonight?

I can’t wait to find out.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) vs. New Orleans (0-2)

Date: Friday, Aug. 25, 2022

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County. Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) in Los Angeles County.

Radio: ALT FM-98.7

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Hayley Elwood

SB Nation affiliates: Canal Street Chronicles

Betting Odds: Saints (-3) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.