Chargers Daily Links: Which players are you most excited to watch against the Saints?

The Bolts finish their preseason this afternoon in New Orleans against first-year head coach Dennis Allen and the Saints. It’s also the last opportunity for a lot of these players sitting on the roster bubble to make one final impression.

Ahead of kickoff, I want to hear from you all on which players you’re most excited to watch tonight.

For me, I’m looking to see if Michael Bandy can cap off his impressive preseason with another notable performance. He has over 15 catches and two touchdowns so far and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him find the end zone one more time, in all honesty.

On defense, I hope we get to see some flashes from the team’s backup edge rushers. More Chris Rumph and Jamal Davis II, please.

So let me know who you’ll be watching closely in the comments below and I’ll see you all later today!

