The Lightning Round Podcast#285: 53-Man Roster Predictions

The Chargers play their final preseason game tomorrow so with cuts looming Garrett and Jamie went live to predict who they think the Chargers will keep on their final roster. They talk about all the important headlines like how many quarterbacks they think the team will keep, how many running backs and if Jerry Tillery makes the cut. There is a battle going on with the interior defensive lineman, will one of those guys make a case for keeping them on the 53-man roster? Which linebackers makes it? Which cornerbacks win the job? All those questions are answered and more.

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!