Don Coryell eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame, one step away from enshrinement

This year, legendary Chargers coach Don Coryell started as one of 29 members in Coach/Contributor category for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. In July, Coryell was then named as one of 12 to make it another step closer.

On Wednesday, Coryell took yet another step closer to being enshrined in Canton as he was chosen to be the lone candidate from the Coach/Candidate group to eligible for induction in 2023.

The final step will be for Coryell to receive at least 80 percent approval from a full 49-person Selection Committee in order to be enshrined.

Coryell has been a six-time finalist prior to this year (2010, 2015-2017, 2019-2020) and it’s about time he finally pushes through to the promised land.

During his nine-years with the Chargers, Coryell helped reshape the NFL passing game with his “Air Coryell” style of offense led by quarterback Dan Fouts, wide receiver Charlie Joiner, and tight end Kellen Winslow. If all three of those players are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, then it’s only right for their coach — the man who helped them all get to Canton — to be enshrined as well.