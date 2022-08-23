Chargers cut roster to 80 players

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers made their first sizable round of cuts of training camp as they trimmed their roster down to 80 players ahead of this week’s preseason finale in New Orleans.

First, the team waived cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker Damon Lloyd, and edge rusher Ty Shelby with injury designations. UDFA tight end Stone Smartt was also placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Their final three cuts were wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, quarterback Brandon Peters, and safety Skylar Thomas.

In a corresponding move, running parallel with the newest J.C. Jackson details, the Chargers are signing cornerback Michael Jaquet (juh-KWET). Jaquet was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles following the 2020 draft while also spending time with the Jaguars over the past two seasons. He has career totals of 17 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Jaquet played his collegiate football at Louisiana where he was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt as a senior in 2019. He also played receiver initially for the Ragin’ Cajuns before transition to defense halfway through his career at UL.