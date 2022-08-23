J.C. Jackson undergoes minor ankle surgery, will miss 2-4 weeks

Less than a day after receiving the bite of news that J.C. Jackson was dealing with an injury, we now have all the details.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Jackson underwent surgery on his ankle and is expected to miss two to four weeks. NFL insider Ian Rapoport added on to the announcement that the surgery was just a scope, a very minor procedure to clean some things up around area.

Just a scope and pretty minor. https://t.co/GdMTXB7BrM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2022

If Jackson’s timetable holds, two weeks from right now would put him returning to the field on September 6th. That would be five days prior to the season opener against the Raiders. If it extends to a full month, he’d also miss their week two matchup with the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Knowing how Brandon Staley likes to handle injuries to his best players, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jackson held out a week longer for the sake of caution. You just have to hope that doesn’t mean an absence of three games or more.

In his place, expect Michael Davis to slot right in to his old starting spot on the outside opposite Asante Samuel Jr. Bryce Callahan is still the guy in the slot while Kemon Hall, Ja’Sir Taylor, and Deane Leonard could all be leaned upon at a moment’s notice.

Just hopefully not against the Raiders and Chiefs...