Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We all got some horrendous player news yesterday evening as it was announced that wide receiver Josh Palmer is currently in the concussion protocol while cornerback J.C. Jackson’s reason for missing Monday’s practice was injury-related.

At least the defense got Kenneth Murray back, right?

...Right?

On the face, yes, this all looks less than ideal with the end of August right around the corner. There’s still plenty of time for Palmer to exit the protocol (he’s played enough this preseason and I wouldn’t have expected him to suit up on Friday) and it’s still quite early to start sounding the alarm on the Jackson news. I know it’s tough to stay positive, but it’s better than throwing in the towel before the regular season even gets here, yeah?

As always, feel free to use this post to discuss anything and everything that may be on your minds, although I guess that’s pretty obvious in the current moment.

And now for today’s links.

