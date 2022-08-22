Chargers waive two players, LB Kenneth Murray to return to practice

As expected following a foreshadowing tweet on Sunday, linebacker Kenneth Murray is officially returning to practice today, per the Chargers. Murray has been slow to return from ankle injury he underwent back in April.

In the same tweet announcing Murray’s return, the team also announced the waiving of rookie UDFA kicker James McCourt and offensive guard Cameron Hunt.

Hunt, who played with Justin Herbert at Oregon and most recently played in the USFL, was the team’s most recent signing. Him and McCourt were both far from being roster hopefuls so neither of these moves is surprising.

As a rookie, Murray set the team record for tackles by a first-year player with 106, breaking Derwin James’ record he set two years prior. During his sophomore campiagn, Murray struggled with injuries and inconsistent responsibilities on the field. He swapped between inside linebacker and edge rusher, failing to find much success at either spot. He ended the year with 31 tackles and two tackles for loss in 10 games with six total starts.