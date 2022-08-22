Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s the final week of preparation for a preseason exhibition before all eyes can officially take aim at the week one opener against the Raiders. The Chargers will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Friday in hopes of not exiting the month of August without a victory to their name.

It remains to be seen just how many players will sit out on Friday, but the final exhibition is usually reserved for all of the players who could use as many additional opportunities as possible to help their case in sticking with the team, whether it be on the roster or practice squad.

As always, feel free to use this post to discuss any and all things Chargers.

And now for today’s links.

Joey Bosa ranked 30th in the NFL’s Top 100 of 2022 (Chargers.com)

Check out the best photos from the team’s preseason week two matchup against the Cowboys (Chargers.com)

Isaiah Spiller’s ankle injury is not considered serious (Chargers Wire)

Michael Bandy making the final roster should be a foregone conclusion at this point (Bolt Beat)

Experts rank the top 10 quarterbacks across 12 different skills (ESPN+)

Preseason week two winners and losers (CBS Sports)

What we learned from Sunday’s preseason games (NFL.com)

Tom Brady is expected to practice Monday (Pro Football Talk)

Lamar Jackson has reportedly been offered more money than Kyler Murray received on his latest contract (Bleacher Report)

J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 (ESPN)