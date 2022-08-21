 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lightning Round Podcast #284: Stock Up/Stock Down Preseason Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Garrett Sisti and Jamie Hoyle are back to cover some Chargers preseason action.

By Garrett Sisti
The Chargers drop another preseason matchup but this time to the Dallas Cowboys going 0-2 this preseason. The guys break down the important storylines from the Chargers offense, defense and special teams. They list the players whose stock went up after the second preseason game and those players whose stocks dipped after this weekend. They talk about some depth at the bottom of a few position groups, players earning their spots and keeping 3 QBs and 4 RBS?

