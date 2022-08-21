The Lightning Round Podcast #284: Stock Up/Stock Down Preseason Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Chargers drop another preseason matchup but this time to the Dallas Cowboys going 0-2 this preseason. The guys break down the important storylines from the Chargers offense, defense and special teams. They list the players whose stock went up after the second preseason game and those players whose stocks dipped after this weekend. They talk about some depth at the bottom of a few position groups, players earning their spots and keeping 3 QBs and 4 RBS?

