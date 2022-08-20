Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason Week 2: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

We’re back, ya’ll!

Mexico was one hell of a time but I couldn’t be more excited to be back. Consider me fully recharged for the upcoming season. Heck, and to make it back in time for the Chargers’ exhibition against the Cowboys is just the cherry on top. It was tough to miss a week with joint practices but it was most certainly needed.

Kickoff is just a few hours away! Let’s get hyped!

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS/NFL Network

Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, Hayley Elwood

SB Nation affiliates: Blogging The Boys

Betting Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.