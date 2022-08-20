 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason Week 2: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to tune in to today’s game.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: AUG 13 Preseason - Rams at Chargers Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re back, ya’ll!

Mexico was one hell of a time but I couldn’t be more excited to be back. Consider me fully recharged for the upcoming season. Heck, and to make it back in time for the Chargers’ exhibition against the Cowboys is just the cherry on top. It was tough to miss a week with joint practices but it was most certainly needed.

Kickoff is just a few hours away! Let’s get hyped!

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
TV: CBS/NFL Network
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson, Hayley Elwood
SB Nation affiliates: Blogging The Boys
Betting Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)
International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

