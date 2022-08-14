The Lightning Round Podcast #282: Preseason Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Chargers lose to their SoFi rivals the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener 29-22. The guys break down the important storylines from the Chargers offense, defense and special teams. They talk about how well the rookie class played on Saturday and some movement on the wide receiver and running back depth charts. They also cover how impressive the competition is at the bottom of the depth chart and how important the process is for these young guys.

