Chargers vs Rams Preseason Week 1: Open Thread

Chargers Football is back baby!

The Los Angeles Chargers take on their roommates the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium tonight. The Chargers haven’t made too many announcements on who’s playing and who isn’t, but we’re sure to see plenty of the rookie class and a few of the free agent acquisitions.

Grab your favorite drinks and snacks, check out our article on how to watch the game, and join the discussion below.

Some starter topics:

Who are you looking most forward to watching?

Besides individual players, what will you be looking out for?

How excited are you that Chargers football is back?