Chargers vs. Rams Preseason Week 1: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The Chargers and Rams will take the field at SoFi Stadium this evening to battle it out in their first preseason exhibition. Plenty of starters for either team are expected to be held out, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a good group of players putting it all out there. Remember, this exhibition is a lot of these players’ first huge opportunity to leave a massive impression on their coaching staff.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, you’re in the wrong place.

Enjoy the game and Bolt Up, baby!

Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2022

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

Announcers: N/A

Radio: ALT 98.7 FM, QUE BUENA 105.5/94.3 FM

SB Nation affiliates: Turf Show Times

Betting Odds: Chargers (-3.5) (DraftKings Sportsbook)

