Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread, See you all in a week

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hate to make the comparison, but Tom Brady and I are apparently both stepping away from our respective teams until August 20th to spend some much-needed time with our loved ones. Tomorrow I am flying to Mexico for my first ever vacation out of the country and what technically amounts to my honeymoon finally happening three and half years later.

The timing isn’t exactly the greatest, but sometimes you gotta bite that bullet if it means your wallet comes out better on the other side. Matthew and Garrett will be leading the charge here in the meantime.

I appreciate everyone for making this training camp one of the most exciting in recent memory and while I’ll likely be itching to get back to work during the week, it’s about time I truly take some time to put the laptop down and enjoy some much, much-needed time with my wife before this season gets underway.

Have a blast next week as joint practices with the Cowboys get underway. I’ll see you all in a week!

And now for today’s links.

A look inside the mindset of the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Easton Stick and Joshua Kelley join the latest episode of Chargers Weekly (Chargers.com)

Five players to watch in the preseason opener against the Rams (Chargers Wire)

Three reasons the Chargers will have a top defense in 2022 (Bolt Beat)

Tom Brady is stepping away from the Bucs until August 20th to spend time with this family (ESPN)

Adam Shaheen failed his physical, will revert back to Dolphins in voided trade to Texans (ESPN)

The NFL plans to reduce the amount of roughing the passer calls (CBS Sports)

What we learned from Thursday’s preseason games (NFL.com)

The Ravens extended their preseason win streak to 21 games (Pro Football Talk)

Preseason week one takeaways from BAL-TEN, NYG-NE (Bleacher Report)