Chargers 90-in-90: S Mark Webb

Mark Webb is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he starred for Archbishop Wood under head coach Steve Devlin. He ended his prep career rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, along with a national ranking as the 25th-rated wide receiver and sixth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania. As a senior, Webb finished with 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns on offense en route to helping his team win the 2016 PIAA Class 5A State Championship.

After committing to play collegiately for Georgia, Webb wasted little time in seeing the field for the Bulldogs. Mainly in a special teams role, Webb participated in 13 games as a freshman. Following the season, Webb made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back.

After starting just one game as a sophomore, Webb upped that total to nine games in 2019 as a starter at the defense’s STAR position, a hybrid safety-linebacker role. He finished the year with 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

In his final season for the Bulldogs, Webb started just three games among eight total games played. He recorded just 21 tackles and his first collegiate interception with three more pass breakups.

Webb was eventually selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie, Webb struggled with injuries and managed just three tackles before being placed on injured reserve on November 26th of last year where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

Basic Info

Height: 6’1

Weight: 207

College: Georgia

Experience: 1

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Mark Webb signed a 4 year, $3,580,087 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a $100,088 signing bonus, $100,088 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $895,022. In 2022, Webb will earn a base salary of $825,000, while carrying a cap hit of $850,022 and a dead cap value of $75,066.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Webb’s best traits are his physicality as a tackler and edge-setter, combined with a notable hustle he learned while playing for an SEC powerhouse. He’s well built for his size and he knows it so he’s not ever afraid to take on bigger pass-catchers that come into his zones.

The Bad

Coming out of Georgia, Webb was viewed as a late day-three pick or priority free agent due to his very limited athletic profile for a safety. He does not possess ideal agility, twitch, and long speed for the position in the pros which is why NFL evaluators halfway expected him to put on some weight and rebrand himself as a lighter linebacker. That, and being a core special teams player, is what many saw as his future in the pros.

In the tweet below you can view Webb’s relative athletic score where he actually did record a notable 8.84. However, that number is skewed positively as he did not do the short shuttle or three-cone drill. He posted solid jump numbers but good measurements in size combined with a lack of agility numbers that likely were going to bring down his score make it hard to take much weight in his RAS.

Mark Webb is a CB prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 8.84 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 202 out of 1732 CB from 1987 to 2021.



Splits projected, times unofficialhttps://t.co/oL8mBG6Jip #RAS pic.twitter.com/0ukvuFUG0L — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 17, 2021

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2022?

Despite making some noise early on in training camp, that hype has slowly faded away as Webb has been dealing with a lingering soft tissue injury over the past week. Regardless of the early hype, Webb has never quite seemed like a better option at safety over Alohi Gilman and I highly doubt he outplays rookie JT Woods who is currently a much, much better overall athlete. Webb could stick around as a core special teams contributor but I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if he somehow finds his way off the roster come early September.