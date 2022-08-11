Chargers Preseason Week 1: 4 players to watch against the Rams

With game one of the preseason coming up on Saturday night, it’s about time I highlight some players that I cannot wait to see take the field. With most of the starters getting the night off — the norm for Brandon Staley during these exhibition games — Charger fans will get the chance to see much more of the third and fourth-team players compared to fans of other teams.

Whether you’re someone who gets excited by that news or not, good football is expected to be on display.

Hopefully.

Anyways, here are four players I’ll be keeping an eye on when the Bolts take the field this Saturday evening. Let me know who you’ll personally be watching in the comments below!

DL Breiden Fehoko

Fehoko has been crushing his third NFL training camp and it’s hard not to think he’s been one of the biggest risers since camp began. The team’s first “unofficial” depth chart still has him somewhere near the bottom but good thing we all know those things are a bunch of mularkey. His name has been brought up around the circles of both fans and beat writers, alike, quite a few times over the past two weeks and it’s about time we have a chance to see if it’s all been warranted.

The Chargers need to keep Breiden Fehoko on the field.



Fehoko sheds with the arm over, and he and Nasir Adderley make the play for no gain. pic.twitter.com/1ld3YKjnFx — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) November 23, 2021

Edge Jamal Davis II

Over the most recent week of training camp, Davis has been receiving some high reviews for his explosiveness off the edge. He came out of college with impressive marks across his athletic profile at 6’3 and 245 pounds, including a 39-inch vertical jump and a 4.60 in the forty-yard dash. With UDFA Ty Shelby not expected to play on Saturday, it’ll be the trio of Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule, and Davis rotating in all night long.

I have #Chargers EDGE Jamal Davis II at one run stop and three pressures from the scrimmage. There's a ton of power in his play. Really, really excited to see him play in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/RZoiGCYtH7 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) August 9, 2022

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer has been working diligently at guard for the majority of training camp. Recently, the former college left tackle also received some looks on the right side where reports described him as looking natural on the edge. Salyer has been noted as a “natural football player” who has true versatility across the offensive line. It remained to be seen if he’ll see opportunities at tackle against the Rams, but I wouldn’t completely shut the door on his potential on the outside given the two players currently duking it out for the starting right tackle job.

Missed this from @NickCothrel yesterday but love to see Jamaree Salyer getting to show off his versatility a little bit more good week for the rookies lol pic.twitter.com/8VRB5VzUCW — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) August 11, 2022

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller has been right in the thick of things battling both Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree for the team’ RB2 role. The rookie out of Texas A&M seemingly has the edge on the latter two due to his chops as a receiver and all-around complete skillset, but Kelley has made a recent push to keep things interesting. Kelley recently told the media on Thursday that his biggest goal of the offseason was to become the best overall football player that he can be, and that includes on special teams. His role in the third phase of the game will always provide him more value, but Spiller’s natural ability to make plays will likely be the deciding factor here. Either way, the exciting rookie is sure to get his fair share of carries on Saturday.