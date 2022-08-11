Chargers Daily Links: Training camp practice #13 open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

And just like that, we’re at lucky number 13 for the Chargers training camp practices.

Wait...isn’t seven the lucky number? So 13 is the...oh no.

Well, good thing I whole-heartedly don’t give a lick about those kinds of superstitions. It’s another beautiful day for some more Chargers football as they are just two days away from their first preseason game against the Rams.

As always, use this open thread as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

Top quotes from Ryan Ficken, Michael Davis, and Asante Samuel Jr. during Wednesday’s media availability (Chargers.com)

The Chargers defensive staff is expecting big things from rookie Ja’Sir Taylor (Chargers Wire)

Ja’Marr Chase has been studying Keenan Allen’s film for years (Bolt Beat)

Training camp observations from the team’s 12th practice session (Charger Report)

Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday’s preseason game against the Jaguars (ESPN)

Frank Gore is facing assault charges in New Jersey (ESPN)

Who are the 10 must-see rookies during the preseason? (CBS Sports)

Check out the latest edition of NFL power rankings (NFL.com)

The Ravens could with their 21st consecutive preseason game on Thursday night (Pro Football Talk)

New landing spots for top-tier trade targets (Bleacher Report)