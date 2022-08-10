Nine Chargers sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers hit the field Wednesday for their 12th practice of training camp which also included throwing on full pads. With an intense day of bumping and running, it looks like the team decided to hold some extra players out who may be dealing with some bumps and bruises.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, nine players sat out alongside Drue Tranquill who hasn’t practiced since the Saturday before last. In all, the players held out of Wednesday’s session were Mike Williams, Khalil Mack, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Jason Moore, and Mark Webb.

Sorry guys got in an accident on the way to training camp this morning, so running behind on updates.



McKitty, Parham, Moore, and Webb have all previously missed time during camp so their absences are worth monitoring. Niemann and Ogbongbemiga are both new names to see miss time and, with both playing the middle linebacker spot, could be worth actually worrying about due to the group already being one of the shallowest on the roster.

Lastly, when it comes to Williams and Mack, I believe it was more than likely a veteran’s day of rest for the two which isn’t necessarily surprising given the team had their intrasquad scrimmage just three days ago.